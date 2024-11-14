News & Insights

Lendlease Group Hosts 2024 Annual Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting where shareholders and unitholders are being addressed by the Chairman and Group CEO. The meeting, which is accessible both in person and online, includes the introduction of the board members and a chance for attendees to interact with the company’s leadership. Key discussions will revolve around the company’s strategic direction and financial performance.

