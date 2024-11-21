Lendlease Group Director Increases Securities Holding

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease Group announces a change in director Elizabeth Mary Proust’s interest, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary stapled securities at $6.8951 each through her superannuation fund. This purchase increases her holdings in Lendlease securities, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s financial prospects.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.