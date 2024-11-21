Lendlease Group Director Increases Securities Holding

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.
Lendlease Group announces a change in director Elizabeth Mary Proust’s interest, with the acquisition of 20,000 ordinary stapled securities at $6.8951 each through her superannuation fund. This purchase increases her holdings in Lendlease securities, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s financial prospects.
