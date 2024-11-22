Lendlease Group Director Departure and Securities Update

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Nicola Wakefield Evans has ceased to be a director of Lendlease Group, as of November 15, 2024. Despite her departure, she retains an interest in 38,000 ordinary stapled securities through Danby Investments Pty Ltd, as a beneficiary of the Evans2 Family Super Fund. This change might interest those tracking insider movements within Lendlease Group.

