Lendlease Group Announces Major Strategic Revamp

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has unveiled a strategic overhaul to streamline its operations and strengthen its Australian business and international investments. The company plans to reduce its cost base, release $4.5 billion of capital by exiting international construction, and improve its balance sheet through reduced gearing and a $500 million share buy-back. This refocus aims to enhance shareholder value, leverage core strengths, and ensure a profitable, lower-risk future growth.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.