Lendlease Group Announces Major Strategic Revamp

May 26, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has unveiled a strategic overhaul to streamline its operations and strengthen its Australian business and international investments. The company plans to reduce its cost base, release $4.5 billion of capital by exiting international construction, and improve its balance sheet through reduced gearing and a $500 million share buy-back. This refocus aims to enhance shareholder value, leverage core strengths, and ensure a profitable, lower-risk future growth.

