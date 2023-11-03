News & Insights

Oil
GOOGL

Lendlease, Google to end development deals for San Francisco Bay Area projects

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

November 03, 2023 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Adds context, background and more details in paragraphs 3-9

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian developer Lendlease LLC.AX on Friday said it had reached a mutual agreement with Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google to end development services agreements for four master-planned districts in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"The decision to end these agreements followed a comprehensive review by Google of its real estate investments, and a determination by both organisations that the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions," Lendlease said in a statement.

Google did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In June, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield URW.PA, owner of one of the biggest shopping centers in the city decided to walk away after 20 years, hurt by declining sales, occupancy and foot traffic.

Lendlease had bagged the contract from Google to develop residential and retail space worth $15 billion in Sunnyvale, San Jose and Mountain View in 2019.

Under the project, Leandlease was to develop up to 15 million square feet of residential, retail and hospitality space and associated amenities, and Google was to develop office spaces.

Lendlease said it will remove the project, which was expected to commence construction in fiscal 2026, from its development pipeline.

The developer also retained its forecast for fiscal 2024, with core operating return on equity at the lower end of 8%-10% range.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.