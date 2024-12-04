Lendlease Director Increases Securities Holdings

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group has announced a change in the securities interest of Director Margaret Lui, who acquired an additional 2,500 ordinary stapled securities through on-market purchases. The acquisition was made at prices of $7.105 and $7.05 per security, increasing her total holdings to 22,500 securities.

