Lendlease Director Increases Securities Holdings

Lendlease Group has announced a change in the securities interest of Director Margaret Lui, who acquired an additional 2,500 ordinary stapled securities through on-market purchases. The acquisition was made at prices of $7.105 and $7.05 per security, increasing her total holdings to 22,500 securities.
