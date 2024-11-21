News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

November 21, 2024 — 03:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease Group’s Director, John Gillam, has significantly increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 130,500 ordinary stapled securities at $6.88 each, bringing his total holdings to 144,500 shares. This purchase reflects a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, a move that investors might find noteworthy amid fluctuating market conditions.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLESF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.