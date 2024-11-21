Lendlease Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.
Lendlease Group’s Director, John Gillam, has significantly increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 130,500 ordinary stapled securities at $6.88 each, bringing his total holdings to 144,500 shares. This purchase reflects a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, a move that investors might find noteworthy amid fluctuating market conditions.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.