Lendlease Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group’s Director, John Gillam, has significantly increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 130,500 ordinary stapled securities at $6.88 each, bringing his total holdings to 144,500 shares. This purchase reflects a strong vote of confidence in the company’s prospects, a move that investors might find noteworthy amid fluctuating market conditions.

