Lendlease Corp (ASX:LLC) Price Target Decreased by 14.42% to 7.35

The average one-year price target for Lendlease Corp (ASX:LLC) has been revised to 7.35 / share. This is an decrease of 14.42% from the prior estimate of 8.59 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 8.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.28% from the latest reported closing price of 7.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lendlease Corp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLC is 0.04%, a decrease of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 54,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,385K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,185K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 22.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,541K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 6.01% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,801K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,723K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 23.83% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,204K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 22.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,132K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLC by 24.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

