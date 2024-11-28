News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease Completes Major Sale to Stockland

November 28, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease announced the completion of a significant transaction, selling 12 Australian master-planned communities to Stockland Corporation and its partner for $1.06 billion. This marks a major step in Lendlease’s strategy to recycle $2.8 billion of capital in FY25, as the company seeks to streamline operations and improve profitability. The first payment of $515 million is expected today, with additional payments due in early and mid-2025.

For further insights into AU:SGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STKAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.