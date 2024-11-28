Lendlease Completes Major Sale to Stockland

Stockland (AU:SGP) has released an update.
Lendlease announced the completion of a significant transaction, selling 12 Australian master-planned communities to Stockland Corporation and its partner for $1.06 billion. This marks a major step in Lendlease’s strategy to recycle $2.8 billion of capital in FY25, as the company seeks to streamline operations and improve profitability. The first payment of $515 million is expected today, with additional payments due in early and mid-2025.
