LendingTree (TREE) Stock Down 11.4% as Q1 Earnings Fall Y/Y

Shares of LendingTree TREE depreciated 11.4% following the release of first-quarter 2021 results. The company reported adjusted net income per share of 18 cents in the quarter, slumping 85% from the $1.12 reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 21 cents.

The company’s performance was adversely impacted by lower consumer revenues on the coronavirus crisis, added by elevated expenses and a weak cash position. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reflect a decline from the prior-year quarter.

However, current low rates’ impact on mortgage-related sources of revenues is expected to support financials in the upcoming quarters.

The company reported GAAP net income of $19.3 million or $1.37 per share compared with the $19 million or $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Decline, Expenses Rise

Total revenues slid 4% year over year to $272.8 million in the first quarter. This downside primarily stemmed from lower consumer revenues. The reported figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.8 million.

Total costs and expenses came in at $274.7 million, up 4.7% from the prior-year quarter. This upswing chiefly resulted from a rise in selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, cost of product development, depreciation costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $30.7 million, down 32% from the $44.9 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. Variable marketing margin came in at $89 million, down 9% year over year.

As of Mar 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $162.1 million, down 4.6% from Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt was up 1.3% from the prior-year end to $619.5 million. Total shareholders' equity was $395.4 million, up 8.4%.

Outlook

Concurrent with the March-end quarter results, management issued second-quarter 2021 estimates.

Total revenues of $263-$273 million projected.

Adjusted EBITDA anticipated in the $27-$31 million band.

Variable Marketing Margin projected at $86-$92 million.

Conclusion

LendingTree put up a disappointing show during the January-March period in terms of earnings. The company’s inconsistent quarterly performance, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and reduction in consumer revenues are near-term headwinds.

Nonetheless, the bank’s declining dependence on mortgage-related sources of revenues and various opportunistic acquisitions over the past several years are likely to continue aiding financials and help diversify revenues.

Currently, LendingTree carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

BOK Financial’s BOKF first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.10 handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92. Further, the bottom line compares favorably with the prior-year quarter’s 88 cents.

TCF Financial Corporation TCF delivered first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. Also, the figure increased 47.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TCBI reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.33 in the first quarter, inching past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Also, results compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s loss of $0.38 per share.

