LendingTree (TREE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $344.08, changing hands as high as $364.02 per share. LendingTree Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TREE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TREE's low point in its 52 week range is $199.15 per share, with $434.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $353.25.

