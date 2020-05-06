LendingTree (TREE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Solid Revenues

LendingTree TREE reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted net income per share of $1.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Further, the figure comes in higher than the prior-year quarter’s $1.10 per share.



The company’s results were aided by higher revenues and lower expenses. Moreover, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) displayed impressive growth. However, investors’ concerns highlighted reducing consumer revenues on coronavirus woes, resulting in a share-price decline of 4.6% following the earnings release.



The company reported GAAP net income of $19 million or $1.34 per share compared with the $0.6 million or 4 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues Climb, Costs Decline



Total revenues jumped 7.9% year over year to $283.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. This upside primarily stemmed from higher home and insurance revenues, partly offset by lower consumer and other revenues. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.5 million.



Total costs and expenses came in at $262.3 million, slightly down from the prior-year quarter. This decline primarily resulted from fall in cost of revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $44.9 million, up 4.4% from the $43 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Variable marketing margin was $98.2 million, up 6% year over year.



As of Mar 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $51.2 million, declining nearly 15% from Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt inched up 1.3% from the prior-year end to $267.9 million. Total shareholders' equity was $423.6 million, up 5.3% from the Dec 31, 2018 level.



Outlook



Concurrent with the March-end quarter results, management issued second-quarter 2020 estimates.



Second-Quarter 2020

Total revenues of $160-$175 million projected.

Adjusted EBITDA anticipated in the $12-$18 million band.

Variable Marketing Margin projected at $65-$75 million.

Conclusion



LendingTree put up a decent performance during the January-March period. The company’s expansion strategy for its non-mortgage business seems to be working well. This apart, the bank’s commitment to diversify product offerings beyond mortgage-related products augurs well for the long haul.



Nevertheless, reduction in cash and rising debt level remain concerns.



