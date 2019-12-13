LendingTree (TREE) Issues Encouraging Guidance for 2020

Ahead of its 2019 Analyst and Investor Day, LendingTree, Inc. TREE issued its full-year 2020 guidance.



For 2020, the company expects revenues in the $1,250-$1,300 million range, up 13-18% from the mid-point of the 2019 revenue guidance of $1,105 million. Further, variable marketing margin is likely to be in the range of $450-$470 million. Additionally, the company expects adjusted EBITDA in the $225-$235 million band, up 12-17% from the mid-point of the 2019 adjusted EBITDA figure of $201 million.



"2019 has been another monumental year at LendingTree, and we are thrilled with the progress we've made across the platform," said Doug Lebda, chairman and CEO. "It is becoming increasingly clear that there is a vast opportunity to leverage our diversified portfolio of businesses to become the destination consumers select for choice, education, and support in all of their financial decisions. Today, we look forward to introducing our outlook for 2020 and discussing areas of strategic importance throughout the company," Lebda further noted.



LendingTree’s expansion strategies are expected to further boost its top line. Also, its focus on expanding non-mortgage related product offerings has benefited the company’s top line considerably. Furthermore, reduced dependence on mortgage revenues is a tailwind. However, the company has been witnessing rising costs for enhancement of products. Its mortgage-related product revenues are affected by lower supplies of homes and relatively higher mortgage rates.



Currently, LendingTree carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of LendingTree have gained 33.7% year to date compared with growth of 39.7% recorded by the industry.





Stocks to Consider



Enova International, Inc. ENVA has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Additionally, the stock has jumped more than 20%, so far this year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



Navient Corporation NAVI has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Also, the company’s shares have risen nearly 57.3%, year to date. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present.



CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO has been witnessing upward estimate revisions over the past 60 days. Also, the company’s shares have rallied 21.9%, year to date. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98%, +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.