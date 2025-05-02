LendingTree Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $66.0, along with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has decreased by 5.71% from the previous average price target of $70.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of LendingTree among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $62.00 $65.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 John Campbell Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $69.00 $69.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $66.00 $73.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $65.00 $78.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to LendingTree. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LendingTree's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About LendingTree

LendingTree Inc. is a U.S.-based company that mainly operates an online loan marketplace. The company offers online tools and resources to help consumers find loans or other credit-based products, including mortgage loans, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, small business loans, and various related products. It provides consumers with direct access to a wide array of lenders. The company has three reportable segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. It generates match fees by connecting consumers with lenders and closing fees from lenders when a transaction is finalized. The company conducts business solely in the United States.

LendingTree's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LendingTree's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 94.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingTree's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingTree's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingTree's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LendingTree's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

