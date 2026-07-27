LendingTree Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Watch?

LendingTree, Inc. TREE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after market close. The company's results are expected to reflect year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings in the quarter to be reported.

In the last reported quarter, TREE's results were driven by a rise in revenues. An increase in adjusted EBITDA was an added positive. However, a rise in total costs acted as a spoilsport.

LendingTree earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average negative surprise being 19.31%.

LendingTree, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

LendingTree, Inc. price-eps-surprise | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

Let us check out how TREE is expected to fare in terms of revenues and earnings this time around.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LendingTree's second-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share has been unchanged over the past seven days. The figure indicates a 29.2% increase from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $315.1 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 25.9%. For the second quarter, TREE expects total revenues between $305 million and $325 million.

Key Factors & Estimates for TREE in Q2

TREE remains well-positioned with solid momentum following a strong first-quarter performance, driven by growth across all segments, with Insurance remaining the primary growth driver. Notably, the Consumer and Home segments are gaining traction, contributing to a more balanced growth outlook.

The Consumer segment is expected to have maintained decent momentum in the second quarter of 2026, supported by continued strength in small business loans and steady demand for personal loans. LendingTree’s small business offering recorded substantial growth in the first quarter, reflecting an improvement in lender appetite and marketplace activity. The demand for personal loans may also have been supported by consumers seeking to consolidate or refinance high-cost credit card balances.

Further, LendingTree’s efforts to improve its digital platform are likely to have supported the segment’s performance. The company deployed internally developed artificial intelligence tools to improve marketing efficiency and launched a redesigned homepage that increased customer engagement. These initiatives, together with its focus on delivering more personalized product recommendations, are expected to have improved the customer experience and conversion rates.

However, geopolitical uncertainty and subdued consumer confidence likely weighed on the demand for new credit products during the quarter. Management noted that deteriorating consumer sentiment had begun to translate into lower demand for loans, prompting it to maintain a cautious outlook for the Consumer segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LendingTree's Consumer segment's revenues is pegged at $62.7 million, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise.

Meanwhile, the Insurance segment is expected to have been LendingTree’s primary growth driver in the second quarter. Favorable underwriting results continued to encourage insurance carriers to acquire customers, supporting robust demand for consumer leads. Insurers’ strong appetite for new policies, along with LendingTree’s disciplined marketing expenditure, is likely to have aided revenues, segment profitability and margins.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TREE's Insurance segment's revenues is pegged at $210.5 million, implying a year-over-year jump of 43%.

The second quarter of 2026 remained challenging for the mortgage banking industry, as mortgage rates stayed elevated, averaging in the mid-6% range, while housing affordability continued to weigh on borrower demand. Purchase originations remained under pressure amid constrained housing inventory and elevated home prices, although refinance activity witnessed a modest pickup as rates briefly declined during parts of the quarter. Hence, TREE is expected to have seen modest growth in the Home segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TREE's Home segment's revenues is pegged at $41.8 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 3.5%.

What the Zacks Model Reveals for LendingTree

Our proven model does not conclusively predict that TREE will beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: LendingTree has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: TREE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TREE's Price Performance

In the second quarter of 2026, LendingTree shares delivered a decent performance, outperforming the industry. Its close peers, Rocket Companies RKT and Finance of America Companies FOA, also performed impressively.

Finance of America Companies is also slated to announce quarterly numbers on Aug. 4, while Rocket Companies is expected to announce quarterly results on Aug. 6.

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKT’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been unchanged at 17 cents per share. The consensus estimate for FOA’s earnings has been unchanged at $1.12.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.