LendingTree Sees Q1, FY23 Revenues Below Market Estimates - Update

February 27, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Online financial platform LendingTree, Inc. (TREE), while reporting a loss in its fourth quarter with weak revenues, on Monday issued forecast for first-quarter and fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, and revenues that are expected to be below market estimates.

For first-quarter 2023, the company projects revenue between $200 million and $210 million, variable marketing margin of $76 million to $81 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million to $16 million.

For full-year 2023, revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $935 million to $985 million, representing a decline of 0 percent to 5 percent over full- year 2022 results.

Variable Marketing Margin is expected to be in the range of $325 million to $350 million, and adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $85 million to $95 million, representing growth of 1 percent to 12 percent from full-year 2022.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters on average expect revenues of $231.56 million for the first quarter and $985.62 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

RTTNews
