LendingTree reports Q3 adjusted EPS 80c, consensus 66c

Reports Q3 revenue $260.8M, consensus $244.51M. “Our Insurance segment had another quarter of tremendous growth, as revenue increased 210% compared to the prior year period. Improving results in personal loans and a 32% YoY increase in small business revenue drove 6% sequential growth in the Consumer segment revenue,” said Doug Lebda, Chairman and CEO. “As we look forward to next year, we believe the company is positioned to improve performance across all three of our reportable segments.”

