LendingTree Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, EBITDA Improves Y/Y

LendingTree, Inc.’s TREE second-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of $1.13 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The figure compares favorably with the 54 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Results were driven by a rise in revenues. An increase in adjusted EBITDA was an added positive. However, a rise in total cost was a spoilsport.

Results exclude certain non-recurring items. After considering these, TREE reported a GAAP net income of $8.9 million compared with $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

TREE’s Revenues, Variable Marketing Margin Increase

Total revenues in the second quarter grew 19% year over year to $250.1 million. The reported figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The total cost of revenues was $10 million, up 19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.8 million, up 35.3% from the year-ago quarter. The variable marketing margin was $83.6 million, up 17.9% year over year.

As of June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $149.1 million compared with $126.4 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $385.1 million compared with $387.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

LendingTree’s Outlook

The company provided the third-quarter view and updated its 2025 outlook.

Q3

For the third quarter of 2025, total revenues are estimated to be between $273 million and $281 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and the variable marketing margin are anticipated to be $34-$36 million and $86-$89 million, respectively.

2025

For 2025, total revenues are expected to be between $1 billion and $1.05 billion compared with the prior mentioned $955-$995 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $119-$126 million compared with the prior stated $116-$124 million. The variable marketing margin is expected to be $329-$336 million compared with the $319-$332 million mentioned previously.

Our View on LendingTree

TREE’s inorganic growth moves have strengthened its online lending platform. Its second-quarter results primarily benefited from an increase in EBITDA. The company’s efforts to increase revenues by diversifying its non-mortgage product offerings will support top-line growth in the future.

Currently, LendingTree carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

WaFd, Inc. WAFD reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30) adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. However, the bottom line decreased 3.9% year over year.

WAFD’s results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and a decline in expenses. However, a fall in net interest income (NII) and lower loan and deposit balances were the major undermining factors. Also, provision for credit losses rose during the quarter.

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34. Further, the bottom line rose 4.6% from the prior year quarter.

Results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and NII. Also, higher loans were another positive. However, higher adjusted expenses and provisions alongside lower deposit balances were headwinds for HWC.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

