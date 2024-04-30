News & Insights

LendingTree Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Outlook Above View; Stock Rises - Update

April 30, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)

Looking ahead, LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has initiated second-quarter revenue outlook above analysts' estimates, whereas revised up annual revenue guidance above Street view.  

For the second-quarter, the company expects revenue of $175 million to $190 million, above the analysts' expectation of $168.32 million. For the full year, LendingTree now projects revenue of $690 million to $720 million against its previous outlook of $650 million to $690 million.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to generate revenue of $670.25 million, for the year.

TREE was trading up by 7.36 percent at $40.10 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.0 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $13.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.2 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.3% to $167.8 million from $200.5 million last year.

LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.0 Mln. vs. $13.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $167.8 Mln vs. $200.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $175 - $190 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $690 - $720 Mln

Stocks mentioned

