LendingTree Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Up, 2026 Outlook Raised

LendingTree, Inc. TREE reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted net income per share of $1.66, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The figure compares favorably with 99 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Shares of the company gained 2.5% in yesterday’s trading session following the release of better-than-expected results and a raised full-year 2026 outlook.

Results were driven by a rise in revenues. An increase in adjusted EBITDA was an added positive. However, a rise in total cost acted as a spoilsport.

Results exclude certain non-recurring items. After considering these, TREE reported a GAAP net income of $17.3 million, or $1.22 per share, against the net loss of $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

TREE’s Revenues, Variable Marketing Margin Increase

Total revenues in the first quarter grew 36.5% year over year to $327.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

Total cost of revenues was $11.7 million, up 18% from the prior-year quarter.

Total costs and expenses were $296.1 million, up 19.9% from the previous-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $42 million, up 70.7% from the year-ago quarter. The variable marketing margin was $99.5 million, up 28.1%.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $85.5 million compared with $81.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $387 million compared with $387.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

LendingTree’s Outlook

Second-Quarter 2026

Total revenues are projected to be between $305 million and $325 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $38 million and $40 million.

The variable marketing margin is anticipated to be between $93 million and $97 million.

2026

Total revenues are expected to be between $1.30 billion and $1.35 billion compared with the prior range of $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be in the range of $152-$162 million versus the previous range of $150-$160 million.

The variable marketing margin is expected to be in the range of $378-$395 million compared with $374-$394 million previously.

Our View on LendingTree

TREE’s inorganic growth moves have strengthened its online lending platform. Its first-quarter results primarily benefited from an increase in EBITDA. The company’s efforts to increase revenues by diversifying its non-mortgage product offerings will support top-line growth in the future.

LendingTree, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

TREE’s Zacks Rank

Currently, LendingTree carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. The bottom line rose 10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

HWC’s results were supported by higher net interest income (NII) and modest loan growth. The quarter was significantly impacted by a securities portfolio restructuring loss. Deposits declined modestly. Higher expenses and increased provisions acted as headwinds.

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 31) adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line jumped 27.7% year over year.

WAFD’s results reflected higher NII and non-interest income. However, elevated expenses and provisions were the undermining factors. A decline in loans and deposits was another headwind.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.