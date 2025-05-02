LendingTree Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

LendingTree, Inc.’s TREE first-quarter 2025 adjusted net income per share of 99 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The figure compares favorably with the 70 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

The results were driven by a rise in revenues. An increase in adjusted EBITDA was an added positive. However, a rise in total cost was a spoilsport.

The results exclude certain non-recurring items. After considering these, TREE reported a GAAP net loss of $12.4 million against the net income of $1 million in the year-ago quarter.

TREE’s Revenues, Variable Marketing Margin Increase

The first quarter’s total revenues grew 43% year over year to $239.7 million. However, the reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%.

The total cost of revenues was $9.9 million, up 15.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $24.6 million, up 14.3% from the year-ago quarter. The variable marketing margin was $77.7 million, up 11.9% year over year.

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $126.4 million compared with $106.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $387.7 million compared with $344.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Lending Tree’s Outlook

The company provided the second-quarter view and updated its 2025 outlook.

Q2

For the second quarter of 2025, total revenues are estimated between $241 million and $248 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and the variable marketing margin are anticipated to be $29-$31 million and $80-$84 million, respectively.

2025

For 2025, total revenues are expected between $955 million and $995 million compared with the prior mentioned $985-$1.03 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $116-$124 million compared with the prior stated $116-$126 million. The variable marketing margin is expected to be $319-$332 million compared with the $319-$336 million mentioned previously.

Our View on Lending Tree

TREE’s inorganic growth moves have strengthened its online lending platform. Its first-quarter results primarily benefited from an increase in EBITDA. The company’s efforts to increase revenues by diversifying its non-mortgage product offerings will support top-line growth in the future.

LendingTree, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LendingTree, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LendingTree, Inc. Quote

Currently, LendingTree flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Sallie Mae SLM reported first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.40, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. The bottom line increased from the prior-year quarter’s $1.27. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The quarterly results were primarily aided by a rise in non-interest income, robust loan originations and lower non-interest expenses. However, higher provisions for credit losses and a fall in net interest income (NII) negatively impacted SLM’s results.

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.38 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago figure of $1.28.

Results benefited from an increase in non-interest income and NII. Lower provisions were other positives. However, higher adjusted expenses, alongside lower loan and deposit balances, were headwinds for HWC.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.