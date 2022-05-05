LendingTree Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.lendingtree.com/

To listen to the call, dial 877-606-1416 (US) or 707-287-9313 (International).

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Passcode: 3228754.

