LendingTree Preliminary Q4 Results Exceed Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) said its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $24 - $26 million, revised from prior range of $13 - $18 million. Revenue is now anticipated in the range of $220 - $222 million updated from prior range of $200 - $215 million.

"Due to substantial outperformance relative to our prior outlook, and in our ongoing effort to provide increased transparency for investors in these uncertain times, we are updating our expectations for LendingTree's fourth quarter 2020 results as we continue to work through our year-end close process," said Doug Lebda, CEO.

LendingTree plans to formally report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021.

