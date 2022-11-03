LendingTree Posts Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenue Down 20%

Markets
(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) reported third-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.36 compared to profit of $0.75, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.0, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss from continuing operations was $158.7 million or $12.44 per share compared to a loss of $4.4 million or $0.33 per share, prior year. GAAP net loss included a $139.7 million noncash loss from a full valuation allowance of deferred tax assets. Revenue decreased 20% to $237.8 million from $297.4 million, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $240.18 million in revenue.

For full-year 2022, the company expects: revenue of $985 million - $1.00 billion compared to the prior range of $985 million - $1.015 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected in a range of $77 million - $82 million, revised from prior range of $75 million - $85 million.

For the fourth-quarter, the company expects: revenue of $202 million - $217 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $9 million - $14 million. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

