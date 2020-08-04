LendingTree Issues Q3 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) said, for third quarter, the company projects: adjusted EBITDA in the range of $16 million - $21 million; and revenue in the range of $200 - $215 million. On April 14, the company withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty related to COVID-19.

Second quarter adjusted net income per share was $0.46 compared to $1.18, previous year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA declined 33% to $30.8 million.

Second quarter total revenue declined 34% year-on-year to $184.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.