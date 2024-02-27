LendingTree, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: $12.7 million in Q4 vs. -$10.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.98 in Q4 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $134.4 million in Q4 vs. $202.1 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $158 - $168 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.