LendingTree, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: -$10.4 million in Q4 vs. $48.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.81 in Q4 vs. $3.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.9 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Revenue: $202.1 million in Q4 vs. $258.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $200 - $210 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.