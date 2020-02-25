LendingTree, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

-Earnings: $1.86 million in Q4 vs. -$3.30 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q4 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.35 million or $1.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.43 per share -Revenue: $255.19 million in Q4 vs. $202.67 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $296 - $306 Mln

