LendingTree, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

-Earnings: -$8.26 million in Q4 vs. $1.86 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.63 in Q4 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.26 per share -Revenue: $222.33 million in Q4 vs. $255.19 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $260 - $270 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.