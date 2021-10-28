LendingTree, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

-Earnings: -$4.46 million in Q3 vs. -$24.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. -$1.89 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.27 million or $0.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.57 per share -Revenue: $297.45 million in Q3 vs. $220.25 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $255 - $270 Mln

