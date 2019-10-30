LendingTree, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $24.5 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $28.4 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.9 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 57.6% to $310.6 million from $197.1 million last year.

LendingTree, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $32.9 Mln. vs. $26.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.25 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $310.6 Mln vs. $197.1 Mln last year.

