LendingTree, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: -$0.12 million in Q2 vs. -$8.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.72 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $182.5 million in Q2 vs. $261.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $155 - $170 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $680 - $700 Mln

