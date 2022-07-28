LendingTree, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: -$8.04 million in Q2 vs. $6.60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q2 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.55 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $261.92 million in Q2 vs. $270.01 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $235 - $245 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $985 - $1,015 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.