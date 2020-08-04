LendingTree, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

-Earnings: -$8.6 million in Q2 vs. $13.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q2 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.4 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $184.3 million in Q2 vs. $278.42 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.