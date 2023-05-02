LendingTree, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: $13.5 million in Q1 vs. -$10.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.2 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.10 per share Revenue: $200.5 million in Q1 vs. $283.2 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $190 - $200 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $760 - $800 Mln

