LendingTree, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

Earnings: -$10.82 million in Q1 vs. $19.31 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.84 in Q1 vs. $1.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.07 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $283.18 million in Q1 vs. $272.75 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $283 - $293 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,150 - $1,190 Mln

