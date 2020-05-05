LendingTree, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):

-Earnings: $14.40 million in Q1 vs. -$0.51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.05 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.08 per share -Revenue: $283.08 million in Q1 vs. $262.39 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $160 - $175 Mln

