LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Tree.com (TREE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 28.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $55.87 in the previous session. Tree.com has gained 78.4% since the start of the year compared to the 13.7% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 3.4% return for the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 30, 2024, Tree.com reported EPS of $0.7 versus consensus estimate of $0.46.

For the current fiscal year, Tree.com is expected to post earnings of $2.68 per share on $709.72 million in revenues. This represents a 17.98% change in EPS on a 5.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.14 per share on $833 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.01% and 17.37%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Tree.com may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Tree.com has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 20.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.3X versus its peer group's average of 8.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Tree.com currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Tree.com fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Tree.com shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.