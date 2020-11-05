LendingTree Guides Q4 Revenues Just Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, financial services firm LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, just below analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $200 million to $215 million. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $215.4 million for the quarter.

LendingTree had withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty related to COVID-19 in mid-April.

