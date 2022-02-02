LendingTree Expects Q4 Revenue To Be $258 Mln, Within Previously Disclosed Range

(RTTNews) - LendingTree Inc. (TREE) said it expects fourth quarter revenue to be $258 million, within its previously disclosed range of $255 million - $270 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $265.18 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported fourth quarter preliminary net income from continuing operations of $48 million.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company projects revenue to be in the range of $1.20 billion - $1.25 billion, representing growth of 9% - 14% over preliminary full-year 2021 revenue. Analysts expect annual revenues of $1.23 billion

