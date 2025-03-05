LENDINGTREE Earnings Results: $TREE Reports Quarterly Earnings

LENDINGTREE ($TREE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $1.21. The company also reported revenue of $261,500,000, beating estimates of $241,578,544 by $19,921,456.

LENDINGTREE Insider Trading Activity

LENDINGTREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS R LEBDA (Chairman & CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $516,360

SCOTT V. TOTMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $144,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) sold 564 shares for an estimated $29,632

DIEGO A RODRIGUEZ sold 102 shares for an estimated $4,828

LENDINGTREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of LENDINGTREE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

