LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda Dies In ATV Accident; Appoints Scott Peyree As President And CEO

October 13, 2025 — 11:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - LendingTree Inc. (TREE) announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Lebda passed away unexpectedly on Sunday following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Effective immediately, the company appointed Scott Peyree, the Company's Chief Operating Officer and President, to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Additionally, Lead Independent Director Steve Ozonian has been named Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ozonian has served on the Board since 2008.

