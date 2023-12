(RTTNews) - Online financial platform, LendingTree, Inc. (TREE), Wednesday announced that it has repurchased 0.50% convertible senior notes worth approx. $100 million, which were issued in July 2020 and will be due in 2025.

The company has spent approx. $81.4 million in cash for this transaction.

On Tuesday, LendingTree's stock closed at $19.62, down by 0.66%.

