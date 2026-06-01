LendingClub's CFO Sold 20,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

CFO Andrew LaBenne sold 20,000 shares in a single open-market transaction for a total value of ~$340,000 on May 28, 2026.

The transaction represented 7.84% of the insider's direct holdings at the time of sale.

This sale is part of a multi-year pattern of periodic disposals by the insider.

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Andrew LaBenne, Chief Financial Officer of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), sold 20,000 shares of common stock for a total of ~$340,000 on May 28, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$340,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 234,955 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.00 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($17.00).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Andrew LaBenne's historical trading activity?

This transaction is consistent with LaBenne's established pattern of periodic open-market sales, with three such disposals totaling 58,858 shares since July 2025; the size of the current sale (~20,000 shares) aligns closely with the prior two events (17,955 and 20,903 shares).

This transaction is consistent with LaBenne's established pattern of periodic open-market sales, with three such disposals totaling 58,858 shares since July 2025; the size of the current sale (~20,000 shares) aligns closely with the prior two events (17,955 and 20,903 shares). What is the impact of this transaction on LaBenne's overall equity exposure?

The sale reduced LaBenne's direct ownership by 7.84%, but he retains 234,955 directly-held shares, maintaining a meaningful economic stake in LendingClub Corporation.

The sale reduced LaBenne's direct ownership by 7.84%, but he retains 234,955 directly-held shares, maintaining a meaningful economic stake in LendingClub Corporation. What liquidity or plan context is relevant to interpreting this transaction?

This sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, supporting the interpretation of this activity as routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling.

This sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, supporting the interpretation of this activity as routine portfolio management rather than discretionary selling. How does the transaction relate to LendingClub's recent share price performance?

The sale occurred as the stock closed at $17.03 on May 28, 2026, with a one-year total return of 77.97% as of that date, suggesting the timing may reflect a strategy of harvesting gains in a rising equity environment.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.03 billion Net income (TTM) $175.61 million Employees 1,002 1-year price change 77.97%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 28, 2026.

Company snapshot

LendingClub offers a technology-driven platform providing unsecured personal loans, auto loans, commercial and industrial loans, equipment leases, and operates an online lending marketplace.

It generates revenue primarily through interest income on loans, origination and servicing fees, and marketplace transaction fees by connecting borrowers and investors.

The company targets individual consumers and small to mid-sized businesses across the United States seeking credit solutions and investment opportunities.

LendingClub Corporation is a leading digital financial services provider specializing in credit solutions through an integrated online platform. The company leverages technology to streamline lending, enhance customer experience, and efficiently match borrowers with investors.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 28 sale of LendingClub stock by the company’s CFO, Drew LaBenne, is not a cause for investor concern. The transaction was implemented as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such pre-arranged trading plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Moreover, LaBenne maintained a sizable equity stake of more than 200,000 shares after the sale, suggesting he is not rushing to dispose of his holdings. The transaction came at a time when the stock was edging up after falling in the first quarter.

LendingClub delivered solid Q1 performance with loan originations rising 31% year over year to $2.7 billion, and revenue increasing 16% to $252.3 million. The company also announced it had started underwriting and originating home improvement loans, which opens up a new revenue stream, and that it was changing its name to Happen Bank later this year, since it had grown beyond its LendingClub roots.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.