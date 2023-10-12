LendingClub To Reduce Workforce By About 14%; Stock Up In After-hours Trading

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corp. (LC) said it will reduce its workforce by approximately 14%, or 172 employees. The company anticipates that the actions will result in annualized run-rate compensation and benefits savings of about $30 million to $35 million compared to the second quarter of 2023.

LC closed Thursday's regular trading at $5.46 down $0.36 or 6.19%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.34 or 6.23%.

The company expects net income to be $4 million to $5 million and revenue of $198 million to $200 million for the third quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $199.42 million for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

LendingClub will report earnings for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, after market hours.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.