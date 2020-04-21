US Markets
LendingClub to lay off about a third of employees due to coronavirus

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Online lender LendingClub Corp said on Tuesday it would lay off 460 employees, including President Steven Allocca, as part of a restructuring plan to slash costs amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 21 (Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp LC.N said on Tuesday it would lay off 460 employees, including President Steven Allocca, as part of a restructuring planto slash costs amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs represent roughly a third of the company's total workforce of 1,538 people as of Dec. 31.

"COVID-19 is having an unprecedented effect on consumers, small businesses and the broader economy, including the credit markets, and has resulted in a current reduction in platform investor demand for personal loans," the company said in a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2VHB7fq)

LendingClub said it expects to incur termination costs of about $10 million in the rest of the year.

The company also announced temporary salary reductions for its top executives.Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanborn will take a 30% cut to his base salary, while others will take a 25% reduction.

