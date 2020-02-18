US Markets

LendingClub to acquire Radius Bank for $185 mln

Anna Irrera Reuters
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

LendingClub Corp on Tuesday agreed to acquire U.S. digital lender Radius Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $185 million, as it looks to offer a broader suite of banking services.

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp LC.N on Tuesday agreed to acquire U.S. digital lender Radius Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $185 million, as it looks to offer a broader suite of banking services.

LendingClub had previously disclosed that it was assessing options to secure a national bank charter in order to benefit from lower cost of funding and diversify its revenue streams.

Separately, the online lender reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit helped by higher loan originations.

LendingClub forecast full-year 2020 revenue between $790 million and $820 million, below analysts' estimates of $869.6 million. The company said it expects to post an adjusted net income of $17 million to $37 million for FY 2020, the mid-point of which is below expectations of $34.5 million.

LendingClub shares were down 3.6% in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Anna Irrera in New York and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Franklin Paul and Shailesh Kuber)

