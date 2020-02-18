US Markets

LendingClub to acquire Radius Bank for $185 million

Anna Irrera Reuters
San Francisco-based LendingClub Corp has agreed to acquire U.S. digital bank Radius Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary Radius Bank in a cash and stock transaction valued at $185 million, the online lender said on Tuesday.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close within the next 12 to 15 months and should enable LendingClub to diversify its revenue stream by offering a broader suite of banking services to consumers, the company said.

