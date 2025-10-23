Markets
LendingClub Rises 11% On Strong Q3 Earnings And Higher 2025 Guidance

October 23, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - LendingClub Corporation (LC) rose 11.62% to $18.44, gaining $1.92, after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and raising its full-year outlook.

The company posted net income of $65.2 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenue of $298 million, driven by continued strength in personal loan originations and deposit growth at LendingClub Bank.

Management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.14 - $1.16 billion and projected net income of $230 - $250 million, citing improving credit trends and cost discipline. CEO Scott Sanborn said the results demonstrate "the scalability and resilience of our digital banking model" as the company continues to expand its member base and loan portfolio.

On Thursday, LC opened at $17.00, reached a high of $18.60, and a low of $16.95, compared to a previous close of $16.53 on the NYSE. Trading volume surged well above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $8.90 - $19.15.

