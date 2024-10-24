News & Insights

LendingClub price target raised to $15 from $14.50 at Seaport Research

October 24, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on LendingClub (LC) to $15 from $14.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company recently reported Q3 results, with upside driven by higher net-interest-income and lower expenses than anticipated, the analyst tells investors. While all variables are in place to drive EPS materially higher, the firm prefers to take a more incremental approach to its estimate increases.

